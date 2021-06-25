5 gangsters arrested in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested five men suspected to be part of the gang that has been terrorizing and committing serious breakings within Namwera and Katuli areas in the district.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi, said the suspects have been arrested by Namwera Police on Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, at Katuli and they have led to the recovery of stolen items worth K1.5 million.

Following the development, Tepani Daudi said Namwera Police detectives launched investigations which led to the arrest of the key suspect James Gunde, 21, who revealed to have been operating with eight others.

“The same night Police arrested four among Gunde’s accomplices and managed to recover some of the stolen property at Katuli, including 2 Plasma TVs, 78 pieces of zitenje, Genset, mountain bike, hotplate, 3 cellphones, 5 cellphone batteries, amplifier and DVD player among others,” she said.

All the suspects come from traditional authority Katuli in the same district.