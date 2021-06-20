Prophet Bushiri and wife Mary

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The founder and leader of Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come our guns blazing underlining that he knows everyone involved in the syndicate of pushing propaganda news articles against him in City Press newspaper and he will expose them in court.

Bushiri was reacting to a news article published in City Press alleging that since he left South Africa in November 2020, has been visiting the country several times.

The man of God said he knows the people behind the stories and he knows their entire syndicate.

“I am also aware of those crooked and corrupt police officers that you work with. I denied giving you money and you promised to make my life a living hell. You arrested me and tarnished my name. You are still doing it now and you know – your days are numbered. My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance.

“It is very unfortunate that you have decided to call me guilty even before I have been given the legal opportunity to prove my innocence. This is why you keep pushing your media propaganda forward. But your presumptions will always prove to be what they are- presumptions and baseless in nature.

“I have safely kept away all the evidence against your corrupt journalists and police officers which I will present in court. I will expose you trust me on that one.

“You can misrepresent facts on social media and make it appear as though you are at an advantage with your propaganda, but trust me, the law in Malawi does not use media. They use evidence and facts!” he said.

He has since assured them that he will see them soon on the other side of the law!

Meanwhile the South Africa government has rubbished the article as mere propaganda against Prophet Bushiri.

In a statement, the South Africa State Security Agency (SSA)—the top most intelligence agency of the country, has said Bushiri would never risk an arrest by carelessly coming to South Africa.

Said SSA: “The Hawks are keeping a sharp eye on him, and he is busy fighting an extradition process, so the chances that he would take such a big risk by sneaking into the country are very low at the moment.”

SSA added that their team went to interview the informant and when they came back, it was clear that the informant was more about money than credible intelligence.

South Africa Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told of City Press newspaper for peddling lies against Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Motsoaledi said the border movement control system would been able to detect Bushiri if he came through the border.

“We have tagged all the passports and whenever he would enter any port, it would flagged by the system. Whether he uses an airport or seaport, as soon as the passport is scanned, it would send out an alert of a wanted a person,” he said.