LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Mesala gave so many prophecies last year which all has come to pass in one of his prophecies of 2018 he sayed Robert mugabe will not finish 2019 and hunger will hit zambia which has come to pass .



Prophet Mesala



According to Prophet Mesala latest prophecies he has said Zimbabwe will pass through hard times like never before not until they remove Munagangwa out of power ,he has advised KK former Zambian President to repent and he has also told grace Mugabe to move of Zimbabwe.

“Munagangwa should move out of power if you want the nation of Zimbabwe to develop, there is nothing which will happen in Zimbabwe if Munagangwa is still the President of Zimbabwe,” said Zambian top Prophet Mesala.

For the wife of Mugabe, she needs to seek the face of God more charges are about to follower her she will die with heart attack if she will not seek the presence of God because she will lose so many things and she might even be jailed if she wont move out of Zimbabwe”.

“For Zambia KK needs to prepare his heart for Jesus because his time has finished on earth”.



“You can do all evil things killing people and all type of sin but one day you will face God your create one on one “.

“Let Kk confess the wrong things he did to Zambia he will not lose anything but he will get saved because his path is closed in heaven .