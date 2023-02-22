Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital goes four days without water

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-The august house was disrupted following Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) complaint of running out of water for the past four days leading to the bad smells in toilets and theater.

Rumphi East legislators Kamlepo Kalua told Parliament on Wednesday 22, 2023 that Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government has only managed to rectify the theater and mortuary but not the whole hospital.

In her response, Minister of Water Abida Mia first told the house that government will be sending water bouncers after the disagreement of the opposition members.

Mia added that the problem has been solved in the early hours Wednesday after calling the hospital authorities and Blantyre water Board.

The minister said people need to admit that water problem is everywhere but it is resolved once government come across the problem through public alerts.

She attributed the problem to electricity problem which EGENCO worked on it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...