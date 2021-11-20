BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former President Peter Mutharika on Saturday, November 20, 2021 met Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirants, including Prophet David Mbewe and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

A picture shared on the Democratic Progressive Party Facebook Page shows Mutharika, who is DPP president, posing for a group photo with the aspirants.

Other DPP presidential hopefuls in the picture including former Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka, former Governor of the Malawi Reserve Bank Dalitso Kabambe and Paul Gadama.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba therefore confirmed to the local media that the meeting took place at Mutharika’s residence.

Namalomba disclosed that the aspirants pledged allegiance to Mutharika.

He added that candidates also agreed to end divisions in the DPP and expressed commitment to attend a DPP rally which will be held soon.

There have been divisions in the DPP since Mutharika’s defeat in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

But Mutharika has always maintained that he will only step down as DPP president in 2023, the year the party plans to hold a convention to elect his successor.

According to political commentators lauded the move toward reconciliation in opposition DPP.

