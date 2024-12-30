Road to 2025: CCAP Nkhoma Synod’s Mvama Church puts Dr. Kabambe in God’s realm

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) of Nkhoma Synod has offered prayers for 2025 presidential aspirant and UTM Party president, Dalitso Kabambe.

The prayers came after Kabambe donated K1 million towards the construction of Mvama CCAP Church Hall during a church service on Sunday.

“I am pleased that I am here and I am making a contribution of K1 million towards the fundraising which this church is undertaking,” Kabambe said.

Rev Hamilton Yasin Gamah, minister of Mvama CCAP Church, thanked Kabambe for his generosity and humility in worshiping with the congregation.

“May God bless Dr. Kabambe for humbling himself to worship with us,” Gamah said.

Gamah emphasized that as a House of God, Mvama CCAP welcomes all people to join in worship.

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor and UTM leader gearing up for the 2025 presidential elections.

Malawi will hold general elections on September 16, 2025.