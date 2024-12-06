Road to 2025: Opposition DPP tipped to win polls

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is poised to govern again if general elections were held in August this year.

According to the latest Afrobarometer report shows that DPP would take the lead followed by the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Releasing the results on Friday, December 6, 2024, in Blantyre, the report discloses that UTM would follow at position three with the UDF in tail.

However, none of the parties has a 50 per cent support of those who will have voted.

DPP leads at 43 per cent, MCP follows at a distance 29 per cent, UTM a remote 7 per cent and UDF two per cent.

The results of the survey comes barely nine months before Malawi goes to polls in September 17, 2025.