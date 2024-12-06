Opposition lawmakers criticize Govt over Jolobala’s eviction from late Shanil Dzimbiri’s residence

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s opposition lawmakers have condemned the government’s decision to evict Ester Jolobala from the residence she shared with the late Shanil Dzimbiri.

Opposition parties are criticizing the government for using its authority to remove Jolobala, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Machinga East, from a house that was paid for a year ago by the late former First Lady, Shanil Dzimbiri.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Member of Parliament for Zomba Ntonya expressed disappointment over the government’s issuance of a nomination letter to another MP regarding the house.

He emphasized that the property was originally intended for both Dzimbiri and Jolobala.

The Mulanje Bale lawmaker also condemned the current government for instructing the Ministry of Lands to evict Jolobala, who occupies the house on behalf of the Dzimbiri family.

Echoing the same, UTM legislator Arthur Chipungu expressed his sadness, noting that the late Dzimbiri passed away while serving in the same government.

He criticized the current administration for its handling of Jolobala’s situation, specially during a time when the Dzimbiri family is still in mourning.

In response, Ester Jolobala stated that the eviction is being orchestrated by Chimwendo Banda, who is taking control of the legislative process.

She explained that the eviction notice followed accusations against her regarding her fairness in managing the property as a leader.

After the suspension of the session for 20 minutes for the business committee to discuss the matter, Leader of the House Chimwendo Banda moved a motion allowing the session to be suspended for the committee to address ongoing issues.