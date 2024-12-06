Dedza Honey maker Mercy Esau wins MK10m booster capital in Standard Bank’s Phuka pitch night

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a remarkable celebration of innovation, resilience, and empowerment, Dedza-based honey maker Mercy Esau scooped the top prize of K10 million during Thursday’s Standard Bank Phuka Pitch Night.

Esau who trades as Tilime Honey was one of three women entrepreneurs to impress the panel of judges who had a tough evening separating the best pitches from a pack of outstanding proposals that emerged after a six-week incubation program.

“I am excited to win, but at the same time it is a positive challenge for me to work harder to meet the growing demand for honey on the local and international markets,” reacted Esau soon after being named as the outstanding pitcher.

Esau plans to use the funds to improve water supply in her apiary, which is also being used as a model of eco-systems preservation.

Other winners of the pitch night are Chimwemwe Samson of Tatiya Foods and Rosette Chakachadza of Hopmac. They each recieved an equivalent grant for U$$5, 000.

The 2024 Phuka Incubator, which targeted women in agriculture is a Standard Bank-led initiative in partnership with GIZ, Winrock International and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“At Tilime Honey, our priority is to have a sustainable water source for the apiary to deal with water shortages and achieve supply consistency to address climate change,” added Esau.

Standard Bank Head of Business and Commercial Banking Graham Chipande said that women in agribusiness are critical to the economy’s growth and need support.

“We are committed to supporting women entrepreneurs, particularly in sectors critical to the economy. Agriculture plays a vital role in our nation’s growth, and women have the power to revolutionize this industry, therefore, Phuka is empowering them to succeed in the agribusiness sector,” said Chipande.

The Phuka incubator Hub is part of Standard Bank’s broader commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and ensuring that women have access to the resources they need to thrive.

“Over the past six weeks, these women have demonstrated incredible resilience, innovation, and a passion for making a difference.

“By providing training and mentorship to women in agribusiness, Standard Bank is helping to create more resilient and sustainable businesses and contributing to the broader goals of sustainable and innovative agribusiness practices,” he said.

According to Standard Bank, Phuka Hub has proven to be effective in helping women explore their potential among many challenges.

The bank is optimistic that the skills and knowledge acquired in the six-week program will help women in agribusiness to thrive.

Winrock International Chief of Party for Mtengo Project, Lilia Tverdun is optimistic that the partnership with Standard Bank will empower women in agriculture to contribute to the economy.

“Winrock International is happy to partner with Standard Bank for this year’s Phuka Program. This initiative is essential for inclusive economic growth enabling women to contribute towards economic development,” said Tverdun.

The current Phuka Incubator Hub attracted 32 women entrepreneurs who honed skille in value addition, market linking, and enhancing innovation in agribusiness.