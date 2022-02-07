– Advertisement –

Senegal on Sunday evening beat Egypt on penalties to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.

Sadio Mane of Senegal started the game with a penalty miss but scored the decisive spot kick as Senegal win 4-2 on penalties.

The victory is their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title, denying Mohamed Salah’s Egypt of another title.

Senegal have not only won their first ever Africa Cup of Nations in their 16th participation in the tournament but they have become the 15th different nation to win the competition.

Mane was later crowned the best player of the tournament after helping his team to win the title.

The Senegalese Magician 🪄 Sadio Mané is crowned TotalEnergies Man of the Competition after his over-the-top performance with the Lions of Teranga 🇸🇳#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/8jowC3Bgjr — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 6, 2022

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly told the media that “We feel happy. We knew it would be hard to win the Africa Cup of Nations but today we made it.

“Our team deserved to win this title. We had been looking for this for a long time and now we have it. This team is magnificent.

“It was a tough game and a tough tournament. We made it with our team and our power. Our goalkeeper is the best in the world and we win the title.”

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also said “We are proud. We never won it before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group and as a country and that is why I am super proud.

“The shooters in the penalties did really well, I tried to do my best to save one shot and I did that, so I am super happy!”

