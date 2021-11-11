Henry Kachaje

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians on social media are still trolling well known motivational speaker and economist Henry Kachaje over his recruitment as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kachaje’s recruitment sparked controversy as people questioned how he got the job since there are reports that he does not have a Master’s Degree which was the initial qualification of the post.

One of his competitors, Richard Chapweteka, who is also a commissioner for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) engaged the Office of Ombudsman to investigate the matter.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ombudsman Grace Malera was stopped to give report on the findings involving Henry Kachaje’s recruitment as MERA CEO after she was served an injunction not to proceed giving the report.

According to MERA, Malera, was one of the candidates vying for the position but she was not shortlisted.

Following the development, Malawians took to social media and started commenting on Kachaje’s posts, which prompted him to deactivate his Facebook page as he cannot withstand the heat.

Meanwhile, the office of the Ombudsman is yet to comment on the way forward of the matter after given a stay order not to release the report publically.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...