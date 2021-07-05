demolished eleven tombstones

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Shockingly, angry people from Gala village in the central district of Kasungu have demolished eleven tombstones in the village graveyard in the area of Chief Mwase following misunderstandings between two clans.

Kasungu police spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa says the misunderstandings between Gala and Mphamba clans arise from accusation that the Mphambas had a hand in the murder of the son of Village headman Gala in January.

According to Zodiak online, the police suspect the demolition of the graves took place on Friday, July 2, 2021.

But the law enforcers says destruction of the tombstones was only discovered by grave diggers on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The police says are investigating the matter further.

Related posts:

Malawi’s irritated Dowa mob demolishes two houses over child sexual abuse allegations Malawi’s Kasungu man sells sister to eliminate poverty Malawi Police uproot 5000 plants of Indian Hemp in Kasungu Malawi’s Mchinji man arrested for damaging tombs in graveyard due to unsettled coffins cost
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank