demolished eleven tombstones

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Shockingly, angry people from Gala village in the central district of Kasungu have demolished eleven tombstones in the village graveyard in the area of Chief Mwase following misunderstandings between two clans.

Kasungu police spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa says the misunderstandings between Gala and Mphamba clans arise from accusation that the Mphambas had a hand in the murder of the son of Village headman Gala in January.

According to Zodiak online, the police suspect the demolition of the graves took place on Friday, July 2, 2021.

But the law enforcers says destruction of the tombstones was only discovered by grave diggers on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The police says are investigating the matter further.