The late Gospel Khoza

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Shocking! A third year Mzuzu University (Mzuni) student identified as Gospel Khoza has stabbed himself with a knife at the neck in his hostel at Dunduzu.

Until his death the late Khoza was studying Cultural Heritage level 3.

Mzuzu University Student Union has confirmed the death of Khoza whose reasons for stabbing himself are not known to anyone.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Mwenye Publications Director and Aaron Davis Deputy Publications Director, Mzuzu University Students Union says, “The Publications Directorate with great sadness would like to communicate to the student community the death of a level 3 student Gospel Khoza who has passed on yesterday night (May 29, 2021) after stabbing himself with a knife on the neck in his hostel at Dunduzu,” reads the statement.

The Maravi Post understands that the late Khoza recently broke up with his girlfriend which sources indicate that might be a reason for suicide.

Meanwhile Malawi Police Services are yet to establish the root cause of committing suicide saying are still investigating the cause of the death.