LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Sisonke car breakers has become the first sponsor for Malawi Boxing Association (MABA)’s Central Region Boxing tournament scheduled for July 4, 2021 at the Lilongwe community center ground.

This follows numerous requests by the committee in requesting for financial support from various sources towards conducting a successful tournament.

Sisonke car breakers has sponsored the tournament with K100,000.00 a sigh of relief to the committee towards the journey of meeting it’s budget of close to MK1 million.

MABA’s chairperson for the central Region, James Mkwanda was on cloud nine with the gesture.

“Today we are on cloud nine as we have managed to get such a big support from Sisonke car Breakers. We are very delighted. We feel proud and grateful.

Our budget is close to one million and with this support from the company, we therefore call upon more companies and individuals to come forth towards having a successful event.” Said Mkwanda

On his part, managing director for Sisonke car breakers Isaac Sisonke said his company understands the challenges faced by different sport disciplines including boxing in the country hence thought of the gesture.

“This is part of giving back to the community. It is not that we have billions for us to support, but we felt if we can join hands after hearing the call from the committee for support, here we are and request others to emulate the gesture

Let me assure the Association that there are a lot of things that Sisonke is planning to do for the tournament and other things will come as a surprise on the day of the tournament,” said Sisonke.

The tournament is expected to have not less than 30 boxers from from various boxing clubs in the central region that includes Lilongwe community, Chimphangu, Kamuzu Barracks, Kamuzu Institute, Mponela community, Nchinji, Mafco, Kumudzi, Don Bosco, area 25 among others.

The tournament will help the region to identify best boxers to represent it during the national tournament later this year to be organised by MABA.