MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, at the weekend roped both lecturers and students from Mzuzu University in being part of fostering national values for the development of the country.

Mtambo said tertiary institutions are an inseparable ingredient in the national policy formulation and implementation towards the Malawi’s development agenda of 2063. He indicated that with the huge number of ethnic groups in the country, there is need for unity of purpose.

“The academia is quite fundamental. The reason why you have academic institutions is to shape a proper way of thinking. So, conceptualising has importance as a day of national unity and transformative national values. We can never ignore the academia because they advise even policy makers. So, we thought we should engage academic institutions to help us to conceptualise these ideologies,” Mtambo disclosed.

He added that in the presence of peace and tranquility, it is very easy to register sustainable development.

While concurring with Mtambo, Director of research at the university, Dr Wells Singini, said as a tertiary institution, their primary responsibility is graduate students with high levels of morals and values.

Singini hinted: “We are the ones that are producing students and we have an obligation to make sure that we produce students that will be able to grow with values but at the same time, we are better placed to support the ministry through one of our departments in peace, governance and security studies and the programs that we are offering in that department.”

Government, through the ministry, intends to put aside a national unity day on which all ethnic groups will come together to display their various cultural practices and traditions.