Kenyan mortuary

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-The Kenyan police arrested a 22-year-old man in Homa Bay after he was found licking blood off the body of an ECDE teacher from a local school in Gul Kagembe area.

The Homa Bay Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Mrs. Monica Berege confirmed the news.

The suspect who was identified as Onyango was nabbed at the mortuary just hours after the body of the woman had been taken there.

Reports indicated that the man demanded to view the body of a male whose name was on the list of those bodies that had been stored there but later turned to the body of the woman who was gunned down by unknown men and insisted to kneel there and started licking its blood.

The suspect’s action attracted attention of the mortuary attendants who raised alarm to the security officer based at the county Referral Hospital who arrested him and handed him to the police, Citizen Digital reported.

The suspect who hails from Ndhiwa Sub County is currently being interrogated to find out the link between his actions and the death of the teacher.