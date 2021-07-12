Soldiers have been deployed to areas in South Africa where deadly protests have continued to take place over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

The government is hoping the soldiers can quell the deadly unrest that sparked looting of shops and setting of buildings on fire on Monday.

At least six people have been killed and 200 arrested since the unrest began last week.

This is the first time such pro-Zuma protests are taking place on the streets after the former leader was processed for prison last Wednesday.

He handed himself over to the police and was admitted to prison to serve his 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court.

But police the protests are now being infiltrated by criminals who are taking advantage of the chaos.

Live visuals coming from Point Rd Shoprite in Durban CBD. Non stop looting throughout the night into the morning. No police presence.

(Visuals sped up) #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/E8E1liGELl — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 12, 2021

The protests first started from Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, then to Johannesburg, in Gauteng.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday appealed for calm saying that “there are those who may be hurt and angry”, but “there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions”.

On Monday soldiers were seen patrolling the streets of Pietermaritzburg.

“The South African National Defence Force has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received… to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days,” it said in a statement.

Source: Africa Feeds