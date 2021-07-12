NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-US pop star Madonna was every inch the proud parent as she shared a video of her son David Banda, 15, scoring a goal during a game of soccer.

The singer, 62, who was also joined by her daughters Mercy, 15, Estere and Stelle, both eight, was seen dancing on the side of the pitch after David scored on Sunday.

The hitmaker, who voiced her support for Italy in the Euros, cut a casual figure for the family outing as she sported a black T-shirt with a pair of matching trousers.

Letting her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders, Madonna also sported glasses and a pair of trainers.

In the clip, the star shouted: ‘Let’s go David Banda!’ as they watched him play while Mercy was also seen saying: ‘That’s my brother!’

Alongside the video, Madonna wrote: ‘Soccer Goal. Thanks for a great game! Now it’s the Finals! Go Italy’.

Madonna also shares a daughter named Lourdes Maria, aged 24, with her former partner Carlos Leon, as well as a son named Rocco with her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

It comes after Madonna spent a day with her children and beau, Ahlamalik Williams, at an immersive Van Gogh exhibit in New York City on Wednesday.

The hitmaker chronicled the experience in a video that was shared to her Instagram account, where her children could be seen taking in all that the showing had to offer while her 27-year-old beau showed off his best moves for the camera.

Madonna and the professional dancer have been romantically linked ever since 2018 after having met on her Rebel Heart Tour three years prior.

The two initially met during the audition process for her Rebel Heart Tour, which took place in 2015, and the singer reportedly hand-picked her now-boyfriend out to participate as one of her backup dancers.

After the two were spotted together in public on several occasions, Williams’ father Drue later spoke to TMZ and confirmed that the couple was dating in late 2019.

According to the media outlet, Madonna has already established a strong relationship with her boyfriend’s parents, and his father commented: ‘Love has no age. My son is livin’ la Vida Loca, and I’m just happy for him.’

Williams was notably featured in a video that was shared to the singer’s Instagram account earlier this year, where he blew marijuana smoke into his partner’s mouth.

Madonna is in a relationship with Ahlamalik Williams, 27, who she met back in 2015

Source: dailymail.co.uk