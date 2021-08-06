Jacob Zuma, former president of South Africa

The former president of south Africa, Jacob Zuma has been admitted to a hospital outside prison for “medical observation”, officials disclosed.

The department of correctional services disclosed the news on Friday, August 6. Zuma’s foundation, which speaks on behalf of the former president and his family, downplayed the news claiming that he was only out for his annual routine medical check-up.

The 79-year-old started serving the sentence on July 8 after defying a Constitutional Court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018.

His arrest sparkled riots last month which quickly descended into widespread looting of shopping centers and the torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 330 people were killed during the protests.

The news of Zuma’s hospitalization follows the Cabinet reshuffle in which President Cyril Ramaphosa fired some of his ministers over the recent riots and corruption allegations.

Two weeks ago, Zuma joined his family for the funeral of his brother Michael, in Nkandla, after he was granted compassionate leave after being classified as a short-term, low-risk inmate.

His long-running corruption trial is expected to resume on 10 August which will include hearing on a plea to drop 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and equipment from five European arms firms when he was deputy president.