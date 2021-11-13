Spar Proteas beat Malawi Queen in Africa Netball Cup

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Dreams for Malawi Netball team the Queens to grab the 2021 Africa Netball Cup taking place in Namibia are almost shuttered after suffering a 56 goals to 39 in the hands of the defending Champions,the Spar Proteas of South Africa on Friday November 12, 2021.

It was a highly contested game in the first and second quarters as at some point the two teams were tied at 19 goals each.

First quarter ended South Africa leading Malawi by 14 goals to 11 with the second quarter ending 25 goals to 22 with the South Africans leading.

After the recess Malawi Queens seemed to have lost the concentration after being frustrated by the officiating team who looked to be favouring the Spar Proteas.

The umpire could at some point blow the whistle for footwork, offside and contacts where it was not supposed to be.

The Queens got frustrated and started protesting to each and every decision which resulted in making a number of mistakes which their counterparts utilized.

Third quarter ended South Africa 41 goals and Malawi 29,at full-time Malawi had 39 goals while South Africa 56 goals.

Speaking after the match Malawi Queens Coach, Peace Chawinga Kaluwa, was very happy with the way her girls approached the game,however she did not hide her disappointment with the way the umpire officiated the game.

“I am a happy coach because my girls played according to our plans,they contained pressure from South Africa. I saw some turnovers which after we went to UIP for explanation, the officiating team was unable to explain, losing such balls to South Africa is a damage to the other team.

“South Africa should be winning that they have played well not for being assisted by the umpires”, Chawinga Complained.

Malawi Queens play Kenya Saturday, November 13, 2021 before meeting Namibia on Sunday 14 and Uganda on Monday, November 15, 2021.

