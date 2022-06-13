LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba is investigating officials of the National Intelligence Services (NIS) for defying austerity measures to conduct a meeting over the weekend in Salima.
Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe on Monday, June 13, 2022 told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the conduct of OPC was very unfortunate.
The Maravi Post on Sunday carried an article on its Facebook page exposing Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) defied own measures to conduct the meeting at Livingstonia Sunbird Hotel in Salima on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Gwengwe confirmed to the press that the meeting indeed occurred.
The minister warned that the director who sanctioned the meeting at the lake under OPC will face corresponding consequences
The past week government suspended holding of meetings in lakeshore conference and out of duty stations for all public workers.
You must log in to post a comment.