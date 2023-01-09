……..Extreme FC 0-1 St. Gabriel Medicals FC

St. Gabriel Medicals FC CRFA Nyasa Capital Cup Champions

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Namitondo Premier division outfit St. Gabriel Medicals FC are the Champions of MK8.3 million Nyasa Capital Finance Cup in the central region after the Jackals fiercely and extremely defeated Extreme FC 0-1 at Aubrey Dimba ground.

Kondwani Nyirenda broke the dead lock at 67th minute after Extreme FC defence of Aaron Chikuni,Gift Daniel,Francis Pulusu and Rodwell Bwemba failed to clear the ball in the box.

The visitors started on high note in the first half as Ben Kalambalaya had his first goal attempt at 2 minutes into the game.

However Extreme FC took over the dominance until Alfred Chilinda blew the whistle ending the half.

Come second half, St.Gabriel again started on a high note as was the case in the first half and missed several chances, midway of the half Extreme FC again took over the dominance through Beston Jimu, Chifundo George, Emanuel Mbwenzo and Junior Banda,but still they could not find a precious goal.

The host who were looking forward to revenge the 1-0 damage the visitors caused at their backyard Namitondo,Namitete.

Extreme FC scored through Beston Jimu at 94th minute but referee Alfred Chilinda blew the whistle citing obstruction on the goalkeeper.

The decision angered Extreme FC technical panel and fans at the Aubrey Dimba ground as a draw could be enough for them to win the cup.Few minutes later Chilinda ended the match,and let the world know that the Jackals from Namitondo are the 2022 Nyasa Capital Finance Cup champions from the central region.

St.Gabriel Medicals finished on third place in the first edition of the cup in 2021 after defeating Wimbe United FC, this time played their cards well to win it.

In a post match interviews head of technical for Extreme FC Joseph Mlamba accepted the defeat saying they were punished for failing to utilize their chances.He said the boys played well and have gained exposure and experience for reaching semifinals of FDH Bank cup and the final.

Martin Mkangama, Coach for St.Gabriel Medicals FC, was over the moon for winning the cup while acknowledging that it was a tough game against their neighbours.

“These are not our rivals,we always beat them so they can’t be our rivals but rather our children.We are going to prepare well for the forthcoming season and definitely our dreams of playing in the elite league will be achieved”, Mkangama spoke on tongue.

Meanwhile Ekas Freight Wanderers FC from area 25 in Lilongwe have finished as runners up with 10 points after defeating Kawinga FC 2-1 at Lilongwe Community ground in another tough match.

Extreme FC finishes on third position with 9 points despite being on top of the table for almost a month.

The Champions St.Gabriel Medicals will take home money amounting to MK1.5 million, second placed Ekas Freight Wanderers FC will take home MK600, 000 while Extreme FC will get MK250,000 and Kawinga FC will get MK150,000.

As per communication from CRFA’ General Secretary, Bernard Harawa, the prize presentation will take place at Bingu National Stadium in the Capital Lilongwe on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Richard Chimwendo Banda will grace the occasion.

