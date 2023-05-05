Standard Bank donates MK50m towards Malawi Investment Forum in South Africa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Standard Bank on Friday, May 5, 2023 donated MK50 million towards Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa which is slated for May 24 to 25.

The Forum will be the first of its kind as Malawi will provide such a platform to potential investors in South Africa and beyond.

The MIF’s main objective is that of giving potential investors, financiers and business captains an opportunity to engage and explore investment opportunities available in Malawi.

Standard Bank chief Executive Phillip Madinga said the institution considers Malawi as its home and felt duty bound to drive her growth hence the support.

“Our contribution of MWK50 Million aims to support the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) which the government through the Ministries of Trade and Foreign Affairs and the Malawi Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa will host later this month.

“As Standard Bank, we feel greatly honoured to be recognized as a partner in collective efforts to elevate the country’s trade profile. As a bank, we consider ourselves as an important part of the national dialogue in trade and economic development initiatives, and this fits very well with our purpose; “Malawi is Our Home; We Drive Her Growth”, says Madinga.

Minister of Trade and Industry Simplex Chithyola Band lauded the bank for the timely support towards successful hosting of the event.

Banda therefore expects increased number of investors to come and invest in Malawi when the country hosts MIF.

“I wish to express my profound excitement and appreciation to Standard Bank of Malawi, our lead partner for sponsoring the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) to the tune of 50 Million Kwacha towards the maiden Malawi Investment Forum in South Africa.

“I am saying all this because as a country we have the noble responsibility to attain our aspirations through the Malawi 2063 and to achieve this we need to undertake such initiatives as these to attract as many investments as possible into the country,” Minister said.

He added, “These investors are crucial towards fulfilling our industrialization drive, forex generation drive as well as job creation drive. So the private sector involvement cannot be over emphasized.

“We are duty bound to make these things happen as a country. Let me also take this opportunity to encourage the business community to take advantage of this Forum to register and participate effectively”

The Malawi Investment Forum will be held under the theme: “A Prosperous Malawi through Strategic Investment Partnerships”.