Successful Launch of the First ZLECAF Business Forum

CASABLANCA, Morocco, 6th November 2024-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God give him strength and success, the inaugural edition of the ZLECAF Business Forum, held on November 5, 2024, was presided over by Mr. Omar Hejira, Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the Moroccan Confederation of Exporters (ASMEX). The event, which included participation from over 12 African nations, brought together high-ranking officials such as the Minister of Trade of Chad, Mr. Mene Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of ZLECAF, ambassadors from various African countries, governmental organizations, and private sector representatives.

The opening ceremony was marked by a keynote speech from Mr. Omar Hejira, who emphasized that “Morocco has made African cooperation a cornerstone of its foreign policy. His Majesty, may God assist him, articulated this vision powerfully during the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. This forum today is a realization of that Royal vision, strengthening the cooperation framework among African member countries. Morocco, as a leading economic player in Africa, is well-positioned to play a significant role in this shared growth.”

He further noted, “Regional integration is a key driver for economic growth and job creation in Africa. It presents encouraging prospects by enhancing political cooperation, increasing intra-African trade, and attracting foreign investment. This strategy places African citizens at the heart of our priorities, aiming for inclusive and sustainable development in line with the High Directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, focused on bolstering the social state.”

Mr. Hassan Sentissi El Idrissi, President of ASMEX, characterized ZLECAF as a unique opportunity for the continent: “ZLECAF is not just a free trade area; it marks a new era for Africa. By fostering an integrated and competitive economy, it opens the path for skilled jobs, especially for the youth, and supports sustainable growth. However, the responsibility falls on us: while ZLECAF provides the framework, we must build the necessary momentum, protect our shared interests, and ensure win-win exchanges. Logistics and sustainability, therefore, become key pillars for turning our businesses into true global market contenders.”

Mr. Mene Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of ZLECAF, praised Morocco’s strategic role in reinforcing South-South cooperation. He stated, “This forum represents a crucial milestone in strengthening the historical and socio-economic ties between Morocco and other African nations through deepened South-South cooperation and partnerships within the ZLECAF framework. By bringing together trade ministers, prominent public figures, trade promotion representatives, experts, private sector leaders, academics, and civil society members from across the continent, this forum will solidify Morocco’s position as a strategic hub in Africa.”

During the closing session of this first edition, Mr. Omar Hejira announced that the next forum would be hosted in Marrakech, establishing this event as an annual professional gathering. He also put forward several key recommendations: the creation of a Ministry-ZLECAF task force to expedite the operationalization of ZLECAF, the development of an Export-Import Pathway Guide in Africa in partnership with the Office des Changes, Customs Administration, Portnet, and Moroccan banks, as well as the establishment of a dedicated structure for Africa to foster greater openness and promote trade flows towards new markets in a win-win logic.

The forum covered a variety of topics, including market entry strategies in Africa, financing solutions, policies to enhance intra-African trade, and effective practices to harness the full potential of ZLECAF.

To conclude this inaugural edition, a message of loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, was read to the assembly as an expression of thanks for the granting of Royal Patronage.

About ZLECAF: The African Continental Free Trade Area

ZLECAF is an ambitious project aimed at creating one of the world’s largest free trade zones on the African continent, with a potential market of 1.2 billion consumers and a combined GDP of $3 trillion. Signed in March 2018 at the Kigali Summit, ZLECAF is part of the African Union’s agenda to establish a single market across the continent.

About the Moroccan Confederation of Exporters (ASMEX)

Founded in 1982, ASMEX represents Morocco’s export sector and brings together various associations, federations, and regional and national sector groups. Its mission is to represent and defend Morocco’s export sector while enhancing the competitiveness of Moroccan businesses.

