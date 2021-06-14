Tanzania players celebratibg a goal

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars managed to beat Malawi 2-0 in an international friendly match on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Second half goals from John Bocco and substitute Israel Mwenda gave Tanzania a deserved win despite missing star players Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva.

Bocco slotted home the opener after a low neat assist from Salum Abubaker who had benefited from Malawi’s recklessness with the ball in the 68th minute.

Tanzania were two up in the 74th thanks to a well struck free-kick from Mwendwa that left the keeper rooted on his line.

The victory is a big boost for Tanzania ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where the side is in Group J alongside DR Congo, Benin and Madagascar.

However, Malawi played in absence of coach of the moment Meck Mwase and his assistant Lovemore Fazili due to Covid-19. Defender Peter Cholopi also missed the game due to the same.

Elsewhere, Amity Shamende scored the only goal as visiting Zambia Chipolopolo beat Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ghana and Ivory Coast played out a goalless draw at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Morocco edged Burkina Faso 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium thanks to an Achraf Hakimi’s second half goal.