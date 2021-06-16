Spanish man jailed 15 years eating her mum

MADRID-(MaraviPost)-Spanish court sentenced a man to 15 years and five months in jail after he sliced up his mother’s body and ate her corpse in early 2019.

The murder took place in early 2019 during a row between the former waiter and his 69-year-old mother at the flat they shared in Ventas, next to Madrid’s iconic bullring.

Reports revealed that the Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 28, dubbed the ‘cannibal of Las Ventas’ strangled his mother then dragged her into her bedroom where he used a saw and two kitchen knives to cut her up in attempt to dispose the body.

He reportedly put some of the remains into plastic bags and threw them into the bin. He also process some body parts and cooked them and some scattered around different rooms. The head was discovered on the bed in the master bedroom, where the heart was also found in a container next to a fork.

The suspect was arrested on Feb 23, 2019 and during a trial in May with nine jurors, six women and three men, Sanchez claimed that he was experiencing a ‘psychotic episode’ when he murdered his mother which was dismissed.

He also told the court that he heard ‘hidden voices’ of neighbors, acquaintances and celebrities when he watched television telling to kill his mother.

Prior to the gruesome murder, the convicted killer regularly consumed drugs and alcohol and he had been arrested 12 times for mistreating his mother. He had also breached restraining orders several times, Dailymail reported.

The court on Tuesday when passing the sentence also ordered the man to pay €60,000 (S$100,000) in compensation to his older brother