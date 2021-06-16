– Advertisement –





Namibia’s government has announced a two-week lockdown of the capital Windhoek to fight the spike in Coronavirus pandemic.

The city has recorded more than half of the Covid infections in the entire country.

On Tuesday evening President Hage Geingob announced tighter measures to limit the spread of virus after recent spike in infections and deaths.

In a televised address, the president said the Covid situation had taken “a turn for the worst” in the past four weeks, with record daily infections and deaths.

Geingob said several leaders including the vice-president and some cabinet ministers had suffered from Covid.

There would be no movement in and out of the capital for the duration of the lockdown.

Physical learning in schools in affected areas has now been suspended until June 30, according to the president.

Among other measures is the restriction on the sale of alcohol between 09:00 to 18:00 local time from Monday to Saturday and only on “a take-away basis”.

Namibia has recently experienced a surge in coronavirus cases including a death rate that has been among the highest per capita in the continent.

