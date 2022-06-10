LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-All chess roads lead to Riverside Hotel for the 2022 Malawi Chess Open tournament which opened on June 9 to 12, in Lilongwe.

The Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) President, Susan Namangale says: “The registration of participants has been completed and so far 60 players are in the hut”.

Alfred Chimthere, one of Malawi’s chess player giants

The four categories at the tournament are; the Open section, Ladies section, Youth section and Veterans section.

The World Chess Federation (FIDE) dropped a two thousand dollar grant after being satisfied with CHESSAM’s proposal to host the three-day tournament.

The National chess team players comprising National champion, Fide Master Joseph Mwale will use this competition as part of their preparation for the World Chess Olympiad scheduled for Chennai, India next month.

The list of international players in the Open section includes four Zambians namely: Geoffrey Lwanja, Dennis Mwape, William Mwape and Chrispin Shankanga.

However, the National Ladies champion, Priyasha Shriyan will miss the event since she is on holiday abroad.

In the Youth category, the players to watch are Titus Saka, a student at Chipasula secondary school who is the National Under 18 champion, and Trintance Kapalamula of Lilongwe Demonstration primary school who is the National Under 14 girls champion.

The Youths are also preparing for the African Youth Chess Championship (AYCC) slated for July 2 to 10 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Also, the former CHESSAM President and current Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) Secretary General, Kezzie Msukwa and Joseph’s (National champion) dad, Mr Ackim Mwale will be exciting to watch in the veterans section.

There will be various prizes including cash, trophies and medals for the winners. Furthermore, the Corporate World and other sponsors are still welcome to spoil our chess athletes.

The tournament Arbiters are International Arbiter Gilton Mkumbwa who will be assisted by Leonard M’bwana.

