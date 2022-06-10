By Chisomo Phiri

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Embattled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday June 9, 2022 suspended Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the office of the Public Protector.

According to the Presidency statement, Mkhwebane was suspended with an immediate effect.

“Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the President may suspend the Public Protector (or any member of a Chapter 9 institution) at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal”.

“Advocate Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the section 194 process in the National Assembly has been completed,” President spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Following the suspension, the deputy public protector will now perform the functions of the office in her place.

Mkhwebane on Monday June 6,2022 confirmed that she will investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics relating to criminal activities at his phalaphala farm.

Mkhwebane is said to have used this opportunity to address what she called unfair criticism over her investigations concerning the Executive Members of Ethics Act.

She claimed that some have accused her of getting involved in party politics and targeting certain members of the executive.

The Public protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Mkhwebane’s office was the only institution legally empowered to enforce the executive code of ethics.

“On receipt of such a complaint, the public protector must investigate and must submit a report on the alleged breach of the executive code of ethics within 30 days of the complaint to the president if the complaint was against a member of cabinet, a premier or a deputy minister,” he said.

Segwale added that in this instance, the public protector would have to improvise on who would receive her report.

“Due to the silence of the Executive Members Ethics Act when it comes to the appropriate recipient of the report in case the complaint is against the president, the public protector has previously had to improvise and send it to the speaker of the National Assembly,” he added.

Last week, former spy boss Arthur Fraser lodged a criminal complaint against the president, accusing him of money laundering and other charges.

