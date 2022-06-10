By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Unity, Timothy Mtambo is currently touring Ugandan government to learn from them how they are making progress in decentralization among others.

Mtambo recognises Uganda as a fast growing democracy on the African continent and their is need for the country to adopt the opportunity that are available.

Mtamba in Uganda

He said the tour will help the nation to good governance Institute that will offer tailor made courses that will shape the nation destiny.

Mtambo said Malawi will be able to reflect on its past experiences through the ministry of unity initiative.

He said for the past two decades Malawi has only depended on National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) for civic education.

The minister observes that the tour is meant to be experimental learning that lessons drawn that will massively contribute towards the establishment NICE Governance Training centres.

Mtambo said the tour will enhance NICE knowledge base exposure and the whole delegation.

He added that the tour is a key to unlocking potential in the public sector reforms agenda in Malawi.

The tour is expected to last for five days as it commenced on June 5,2022 and is expected to end on June 9.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...