Royal St George’s

After a year’s hiatus in 2020, Shane Lowry will finally get a chance to defend his Open Championship crown in July.

The tournament will unfold at the Royal St George’s Club in the tastily-named town of Sandwich in Kent, and the unique characteristics of the course will ensure there are plenty who believe they can add an Open title to their collection.

Throwback to when Sean Connery acted as James Bond during the 1964 classic Goldfinger. All the best movie scenes are on a golf course.🔙⛳️#RIPSeanConnery | #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/VqeBX961v9 — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) October 31, 2020

Indeed, at the time of writing there are 24 players priced at 50/1 or shorter in The Open odds, which tells its own tale as to how closely contested this unique major will be.

Although on the Open Championship rotation of courses it’s been a decade since we last saw Royal St George’s host a major, and so it is certainly worth having a recap of how the course will play – whether you fancy a flutter or will be watching the tournament on TV – and some fun facts about the venue.

As is the case with all Open Championship courses, Royal St George’s is a Links-inspired layout.

The oldest type of golf developments, Links is a reference to an ancient English word ‘hlinc’, and basically refers to ‘rising ground’ – many Links golf courses are played on undulating landscapes.

They also tend to feature sand dunes and be located near the coast, while those that play Links courses often refer to the firm ground that is typically harder and faster than traditional parklands turf.

The upshot is that some players, with their unique approach shots and ‘bump and run’ chips from around the green, fare better than others on these types of track.

Major Pedigree

All told, Royal St George’s has hosted 14 editions of the Open Championship, including its first way back in 1894 – the first time a course outside of Scotland had welcomed the Open to its clubhouse.

Famous winners include Harry Vardon, Sandy Lyle – whose winning tally was +2, as a guide to how tough the course can play – and Darren Clarke.

The Irishman’s win was a popular one given the love his fellow professionals and the crowd have for him, and punters will note a few names of interest from that 2011 leaderboard.

The current world number two, Dustin Johnson, and the 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson finished as runners-up to Clarke, while Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia also featured in the top ten. That quartet will likely feature in many The Open Championship tips columns in the lead-up to the first tee.

Lending An Ear

As an aural surgeon by trade, it’s surprising that William Laidlaw Purves is one of the most important figures in the history of British golf.

And yet, the Scot was responsible for developing the basic tenets of the handicapping system as its known today, and also introduced the Ladies’ Golf Union – crucial in getting more women and girls playing the sport.

As if that wasn’t enough, Laidlaw Purves also designed the Royal St George’s course, fashioning the layout on the famous Scottish Links courses he had grown up playing.

From Sandwich with Love

Ian Fleming, who wrote the James Bond novels, was a known golf lover.

Prior to his time penning espionage-based literature, he worked as a journalist at the London Times newspaper, with Royal St George’s becoming his local course.

In love with its unique cambers and sightlines, Fleming brought his passion for the course to the big screen, using Royal St George’s as inspiration for the the infamous contest on the Links between Bond and Goldfinger at the culmination of the film of the same name.

But who will be unshaken, if a little stirred, when the Open Championship heads to Sandwich in July?