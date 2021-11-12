tips for how to overcome this challenging time and move forward with your life.

Being fired can be one of life’s most stressful and upsetting events, but it’s also more common than many people realize. There are a variety of reasons why a company might choose to let an employee go, but learning how to overcome this personal and professional hurdle is important if you want to have a successful career. Here are some tips for how to overcome this challenging time and move forward with your life.

Take Time To Grieve

One of the most important things that you can do before embarking on a new job search, is to give yourself some time to grieve. After all, it’s not simply the job that you’ve lost, but all the familiarity of a daily routine, sense of purpose and interactions with colleagues. Give yourself a few days to process all the emotions that you may be experiencing and take some time to let them all out.

Understand What Went Wrong

Trying to understand why exactly it was that you got fired is an important part of helping you to move on. Try to find out the reason for your employer’s decision and ask them to elaborate on their reasoning. This will help you to identify any areas that you may need to work on and improve in the future.

You can also re-read your employer reviews and note down the development suggestions. Consider whether you could have improved your performance, or whether there was a common area that repeatedly came up. Equally, make a note of the things which you were praised for. Not only will these help to boost your confidence as you search for your next job, but they will also help you to identify key skills that you may not have been aware you had.

Avoid Social Media For A While

Social media offers a fantastic way to stay connected with friends and family, but it can also lead to a lot of comparison. Being fired may be one of your lowest moments, so it’s important to avoid comparing your situation and life to others at this time, as it can easily spiral into despair and depression. It’s also worth remembering that social media only tends to shows selected moments from people’s lives, usually moments of happiness, success and excitement. It does not show the full reality of their lives. As you take time to adjust to your new situation, be kind to yourself and take a break from social media for a while. Use the time to focus on yourself instead.

Engage In Some Self-Care

After being fired, it’s important to take some time to engage in some self-care and ensure that you make the effort to stay healthy. Try to eat a healthy balanced diet, aim to get a full night’s sleep and do some regular exercise. Exercise is known for helping to improve mood and mental wellbeing because it can boost your endorphins. Similarly, spend some time doing activities that help you to feel better, whether it’s reading a book or doing some meditation. Making healthy choices will help you to be the best version of yourself and to feel strong and positive as you begin your job search.

Reframe How You View The Situation

Although it may not seem like it, being fired can actually be a fantastic opportunity. Rather than dwelling on what you’ve lost, reframe your perspective. View it instead as an opportunity that you can use to make better decisions for yourself moving forward. Try to focus on the positives and reassess your goals for the future. Use this time to reflect on what you ideally want and need from a job, such as flexible hours or full health insurance cover.

Set SMART goals, for both your career and personal life. Make sure that these are focused, realistic and related to what you want to accomplish. Use this opportunity to help you find a job that better suits your skills and enables you to achieve your goals for the future.

Conclusion

Being fired is certainly challenging, but it’s also an opportunity for you to reassess your situation, to take charge and make changes as you move forward with your life. Take time after being fired to grieve and process your situation, look after yourself and reassess what you want from a job. Not only will you be in a better position to search for a new job, but you’ll also be able to continue to grow as an individual and be stronger and more resilient as a result.

