LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-At least five people, including an expectant woman are reportedly died on Friday afternoon following a road accident that has happened in Nkhoma, Lilongwe.

The Maravi Post understands that the accident involved a minibus full of students, which collided head-on with a 3 Tonne lorry at Chimchele Village.

The police are yet to assess the accident as we went to press.