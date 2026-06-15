Tunisia sack Coach Lamouchi after humiliating World Cup defeat

By Shaffie A Mtambo

TORONTO-(MaraviPost)-Tunisia have reportedly parted ways with head coach Sabri Lamouchi following the team’s crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The heavy loss, suffered in a Group F encounter on Saturday, has left Tunisia’s campaign hanging in the balance and prompted swift action from the country’s football authorities.

Reports indicate that the Tunisian Football Federation decided to relieve Lamouchi of his duties less than 48 hours after the embarrassing result, becoming the first federation to dismiss a coach during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tunisia entered the tournament with hopes of progressing beyond the group stage but now face an uphill task.

The defeat to Sweden exposed major defensive weaknesses and raised questions about the team’s tactical approach.

Sweden dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, capitalising on defensive mistakes and taking control of the contest with a clinical attacking display.

Tunisia struggled to contain their opponents and were punished throughout the match.

The decision to remove Lamouchi is seen as an attempt to revive the North African nation’s World Cup hopes before their remaining Group F fixtures.

Federation officials are reportedly keen to appoint an interim coach as quickly as possible.

Lamouchi had been tasked with guiding Tunisia through a difficult group that also includes the Netherlands and Japan.

However, the disappointing performances have left the team under immense pressure.