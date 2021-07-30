Coach Patrick Mabedi (L)

The U20 men’s national team technical panel will this weekend embark on a Regional talent identification exercise to scout players for the team in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA Championship.

The panel will conduct trials for 355 players who were scouted by the National Youth Football Association (NYFA) and the Malawi Schools Sports Association (Massa) during the district clusters talent identification exercise held between 17th -18th July.

The regional exercise will take place from 31st July to 1st August in the Central and Northern Regions respectively as well as on 7th -8th August in the Eastern and Southern Regions respectively.

Head Coach Patrick Mabedi said they expect to select 65 players who will be invited for a national camp between 16-25 August .

“We want to give a chance to all players across the country that’s why we started with district clusters where Massa and NYFA helped us identify best players from the districts.

“The boys are now expected to showcase their talent at regional level after which a national camp will follow for those who will be selected,” he said.

According to Mabedi they are looking for players born not earlier than 1st January 2003 so that they are eligible for CAF Under 20 qualifiers next year.

“We want them to be together for some time before the CAF qualifiers and not just for months as has been the case in the past. The longer they stay together, the stronger and competitive they will become. We are looking for younger boys that will help Malawi football in the longer term,” he said.

Source: FAM