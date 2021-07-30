Sweeney Chinkango no more

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The body of the veteran broadcaster and gospel musician Sweeney Chimkango will be laid to rest at Andinyaza Village, Makwasa in Thyolo today Friday, July 30.

His body is expected to leave Mthunzi Funeral Parlor Mortuary in Blantyre at 10am. Until his death, Chimkango was Acting Controller of Programmes at MBC TV

Chinkango died on Thursday morning at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre this morning according to

MBC director general George Kasakula. He succumbed to Covid-19.

“He was a good man to everyone. He was one of the first crop of employees for then Television Malawi (TVM) and he never left. He was very loyal and everybody’s friend,” said Kasakula.

Apart From being an employee of MBC, the late Chinkango was also a gospel musician.

Meanwhile, tributes for the legendary are pouring in with many Malawians describing his death as a big loss to the country.

“Very sad to lose this kind of a humble man. I remember that time ali neighbor wathu ku bangwe ankatiimbila nyimbo zawo ife nkumasisimuka ndithu and on sabbath days tinkapemphera nawo limoz pa Naizi SDA Church (I remember when he was a neighbour in Bangwe he used to sooth our souls with his songs and we had been praying together at Naizi SDA Church) . May God comfort the family. Indeed we will miss him,” commented Evangelist Clement Sikelo.

Thoko Wa Sibande Banda wrote: “The media fraternity has lost the big pillar.

May he rest in peace.”