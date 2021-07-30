Information Minister Gospel Kazako

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Information Minister Gospel Kazako, who tested positive to Covid-19 a week ago, has recovered from the deadly plague, thanks to the vaccination.

“I thank God for the mercy, gift and grace of healing. My latest Covid-19 test result has come out negative. I am now Covid-19 free. I am healed. I wish to thank you all for your prayers and all the best wishes sent to me when I was down. Specifically, I wish to thank Dr.

“Jonathan Ngoma of Kamuzu Central Hospital and his great and dedicated team. And also Dr Watipaso Kasambara and her team. To all those still down with Covid-19, I urge you to keep the hope and faith. You shall be next out of bed and healed,” said Kazako in facebook post on Thursday.

He further urged Malawians to continue following all Covid-19 preventive measures if Malawi is to win this battle against coronavirus which has hit hard the global economy.

Malawi continues to register alarming number of cases daily with an average of 600 this week.