KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-At least one person has died and several injured following a suicide bombing carried out by a jihadist from the ADF group.

Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the deadly explosion happened in a bus belonging to the firm Swift Safaris on Monday evening, October 25, 2021.

According to Enanga, the 23-year-old attacker who died in the incident was on the wanted list of members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and bomb experts were dispatched to the scene in central Uganda.

The explosion on the long-distance bus near the Ugandan capital Kampala followed a bombing at a cafe on Saturday evening.

A 20-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in the explosion at a popular roadside eatery in Saturday’s attack, AFP reporter.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Saturday’s bombing.

Police said Saturday’s attack is an act of domestic terror and they had established a high connectivity between the bus bombing and the Saturday attack.

The ADF is considered by experts to be the bloodiest of more than 120 armed groups that roam eastern DRC.

The DRC’s Catholic Church says the ADF has killed around 6,000 civilians since 2013, while a respected monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), blames it for more than 1,200 deaths in the Beni area alone since 2017.

