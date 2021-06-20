1 hour ago

More than 200 families from El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, gathered Saturday with relatives from across the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border. For four minutes they exchanged glances, kisses and hugs, made possible by the “Hugs Not Walls” campaign sponsored by the Border Network for Human Rights, an immigrant rights advocacy group. This year was the eighth reunion, which in 2020 did not take place because of the pandemic. This year, in order to attend, you had to show your vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test. Various people enjoy attending this event to see and greet their loved ones, who otherwise would not have the opportunity to do so. Andrea Medina says that despite having constant communication with their relatives in the U.S., the experience of seeing and hugging them is incomparable. They all look forward to spending more time together but have to say goodbye so that other families can have their chance to have their turn.

Source: Africanews