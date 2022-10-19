USA plain crash

OHIO -(MaraviPost)-A pilot and a passenger on craft have died after a small plane crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street in Marietta.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed news of the tragedy in an interview.

According to CNN report, the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 plane took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport headed to Parkersburg, West Virginia when the tragedy happened.

The crash damaged several vehicles at the dealership and sparked a huge flame that sent dark plumes of smoke into the air. However, reports indicate that no one on the ground was injured.

The two victims in the craft were identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined but the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will launch an investigation into the matter.

Accidents involving flights are not common in the USA, however, this is the second plane crash in the country in 2 months.

In August, three people died after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport.

