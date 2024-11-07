UTM elective convention: Kabambe dates Southern Region delegates for support

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The United Transformation Movement (UTM) presidential aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has urged delegates to vote for him during the party’s elective convention on November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu.

Speaking with journalists after meeting the delegates at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre on Thursday, Kabambe said he is worthy of running the party since he has worked in various top government positions for twenty-five years and is ready to bring the experience he gained from those positions into UTM.

“I am urging the UTM delegates to vote for me during our convention next week. The party needs someone who has experience to drive it forward and I am eligible for that. I have twenty-five years of experience and qualifications in running various government institutions.

“I have been budget director, I have been Governor of Reserve Bank, I have been principal secretary in Malawi government and I have served various top positions out there. I bringing all this worthy of experience into UTM so that the party also has people who can run this country,” said Kabambe.

The former RBM Governor also highlighted the economic challenges Malawi is facing under Tonse Alliance leadership, including hunger, poverty and joblessness, which have left half the population in dire need of help.

He emphasized that the country needs a government that addresses these challenges and meets the needs of its people.

Kabambe promised to bring economic reform and transformation if elected.

He stressed that the UTM party needs to stand by its ideals of unity and transformation and elect a team that can be trusted by Malawians and has the confidence of the people.