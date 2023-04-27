Viva Technology, IFC Receive Record Number of Startups’ Applications for the 2023 AfricaTech Awards 

AfricaTech Awards ceremony @Viva Technology 2022

PARIS, France, 27 April 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced the top 45 startups long-listed for the second edition of the AfricaTech Awards, a pan-African initiative recognizing companies driving innovation and development impact across the continent.

The startups were selected by knowledge partner Deloitte from a pool of more than 380 applicants – up 30% from the first edition in 2022. The Fintech category received the highest number of applications (143), followed by Climate Tech (124) and Health Tech (115). Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia, and South Africa have the highest participation rates among the 33 African countries represented. This year, 91% of the applicants have at least one woman on their board.

“At a time when startups have needed the most support, we are proud that the AfricaTech Awards are promoting the unique vibrancy of the African tech ecosystem to the world. These 45 identified startups are evidence that Africa is playing a leading role in Health Tech, FinTech, and Climate Tech; the AfricaTech Awards have been designed to help them reach their full potential.” explain Viva Technology Co-Presidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, and Managing Director François Bitouzet.

The 2023 AfricaTech Awards are part of IFC’s strategy to strengthen tech ecosystems in emerging markets and help innovative startups scale. IFC recently announced a $225-million venture capital platform to support tech entrepreneurs across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Pakistan. IFC also expanded the IFC Startup Catalyst Program by $60 million to help seed funds, incubators, and accelerators finance and mentor early-stage startups and prepare them for later-stage investment.

“Tech startups play a key role in emerging markets by supporting economic growth and scaling innovative solutions to pressing development challenges. Yet many of them go unnoticed by international investors,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director. “The AfricaTech Awards offer tech entrepreneurs in emerging markets a global stage that can help them connect with the investors, mentors, and partners they need to scale their innovations across the continent and beyond. That is why IFC is a strong supporter of this initiative.”

In the next stage of the selection process, a panel of industry experts will identify the top three startups in each category, which will be invited to join Viva Technology 2023, to be held from June 14 to June 17 in Paris. The winners of the AfricaTech Awards will be announced on Viva Technology’s main stage.

45 startups shortlisted for further competition (in alphabetical order)

The top 15 startups in the Fintech category, sponsored by Cassava Technologies and Helios Investments Partners, include:

ffinity Africa – Ghana

Alpha Direct Insurtech – Botswana

Asante Financial Services Group – Kenya Balad – Egypt

Bizao – France

Blackcopper – Nigeria

Curacel – Nigeria

Fingo – Kenya

Flouci – Tunisia

ImaliPay – Kenya

Kippa – Zambia

Knabu – United Kingdom

PremierCredit – Zambia

Sparkle Microfinance Bank – Nigeria

ValU – Egypt

The top 15 startups in the Health Tech category,, include: AfyaRekod – Kenya

Baobab Circle – United Kingdom

BioCertica – South Africa

Chekkit – Nigeria

Docline – Spain

Ilara Health – Kenya

Meditect – Ivory Coast

My Dawa – Kenya

O7 Therapy – Egypt

Pharmacy Marts – Egypt

Rology – Egypt

Shezlong – Egypt

Talamus Health – United States of America

Waspito – Cameroon

Zuri Health – Kenya

The top 15 startups in the Climate Tech category, include:

ADAPTA – Kenya

Baramoda – Égypte

CloudFret – France

I-Sense – Maroc

Koolboks – France

Kubik – Éthiopie

Kumulus Water – France

MellowVans – Afrique du Sud

NjordFrey – Rwanda

OKO – Israël

Sand to Green – France

Solar-FI – Kenya

Tirhal – Soudan

TradeBRICS – Afrique du Sud

Treepz – Ghana

KEY FIGURES

3 award categories – Climate Tech, FinTech, Health Tech 382 submissions

45 startups shortlisted

About Viva Technology

VivaTech is an innovation accelerator that brings together startups, technology leaders, large companies and investors to address the world’s biggest challenges. It is the place where business meets innovation. Each year VivaTech organizes Europe’s biggest tech and startup event: over four exciting days we bring together in Paris the most disruptive topics in technology, the entrepreneurs who are changing the rules, and the world’s biggest technological breakthroughs, creating an ecosystem conducive to business. VivaTech is a global community of thousands of startups, investors, organizations, companies, researchers, media and visionary talent. The seventh edition of VivaTech is taking place June 14- 17, 2023 at Porte de Versailles in Paris. More information is available at https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech.

About IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

