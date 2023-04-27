Viva Technology, IFC Receive Record Number of Startups’ Applications for the 2023 AfricaTech Awards 

PARIS, France, 27 April 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced the top 45 startups long-listed for the second edition of the AfricaTech Awards, a pan-African initiative recognizing companies driving innovation and development impact across the continent.
The startups were selected by knowledge partner Deloitte from a pool of more than 380 applicants – up 30% from the first edition in 2022. The Fintech category received the highest number of applications (143), followed by Climate Tech (124) and Health Tech (115). Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia, and South Africa have the highest participation rates among the 33 African countries represented. This year, 91% of the applicants have at least one woman on their board.
“At a time when startups have needed the most support, we are proud that the AfricaTech Awards are promoting the unique vibrancy of the African tech ecosystem to the world. These 45 identified startups are evidence that Africa is playing a leading role in Health Tech, FinTech, and Climate Tech; the AfricaTech Awards have been designed to help them reach their full potential.” explain Viva Technology Co-Presidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette, and Managing Director François Bitouzet.
The 2023 AfricaTech Awards are part of IFC’s strategy to strengthen tech ecosystems in emerging markets and help innovative startups scale. IFC recently announced a $225-million venture capital platform to support tech entrepreneurs across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Pakistan. IFC also expanded the IFC Startup Catalyst Program by $60 million to help seed funds, incubators, and accelerators finance and mentor early-stage startups and prepare them for later-stage investment.
“Tech startups play a key role in emerging markets by supporting economic growth and scaling innovative solutions to pressing development challenges. Yet many of them go unnoticed by international investors,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director. “The AfricaTech Awards offer tech entrepreneurs in emerging markets a global stage that can help them connect with the investors, mentors, and partners they need to scale their innovations across the continent and beyond. That is why IFC is a strong supporter of this initiative.”
In the next stage of the selection process, a panel of industry experts will identify the top three startups in each category, which will be invited to join Viva Technology 2023, to be held from June 14 to June 17 in Paris. The winners of the AfricaTech Awards will be announced on Viva Technology’s main stage.
45 startups shortlisted for further competition (in alphabetical order)
The top 15 startups in the Fintech category, sponsored by Cassava Technologies and Helios Investments Partners, include:
ffinity Africa – Ghana
Alpha Direct Insurtech – Botswana
Asante Financial Services Group – Kenya Balad – Egypt
Bizao – France
Blackcopper – Nigeria
Curacel – Nigeria
Fingo – Kenya
Flouci – Tunisia
ImaliPay – Kenya
Kippa – Zambia
Knabu – United Kingdom
PremierCredit – Zambia
Sparkle Microfinance Bank – Nigeria
ValU – Egypt
The top 15 startups in the Health Tech category,, include: AfyaRekod – Kenya
Baobab Circle – United Kingdom
BioCertica – South Africa
Chekkit – Nigeria
Docline – Spain
Ilara Health – Kenya
Meditect – Ivory Coast
My Dawa – Kenya
O7 Therapy – Egypt
Pharmacy Marts – Egypt
Rology – Egypt
Shezlong – Egypt
Talamus Health – United States of America
Waspito – Cameroon
Zuri Health – Kenya
The top 15 startups in the Climate Tech category, include:
ADAPTA – Kenya
Baramoda – Égypte
CloudFret – France
I-Sense – Maroc
Koolboks – France
Kubik – Éthiopie
Kumulus Water – France
MellowVans – Afrique du Sud
NjordFrey – Rwanda
OKO – Israël
Sand to Green – France
Solar-FI – Kenya
Tirhal – Soudan
TradeBRICS – Afrique du Sud
Treepz – Ghana
KEY FIGURES
3 award categories – Climate Tech, FinTech, Health Tech 382 submissions
45 startups shortlisted
3 winners to be announced at VivaTech in June See the list of the 45 startups
Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Viva Technology.
About Viva Technology
VivaTech is an innovation accelerator that brings together startups, technology leaders, large companies and investors to address the world’s biggest challenges. It is the place where business meets innovation. Each year VivaTech organizes Europe’s biggest tech and startup event: over four exciting days we bring together in Paris the most disruptive topics in technology, the entrepreneurs who are changing the rules, and the world’s biggest technological breakthroughs, creating an ecosystem conducive to business. VivaTech is a global community of thousands of startups, investors, organizations, companies, researchers, media and visionary talent. The seventh edition of VivaTech is taking place June 14- 17, 2023 at Porte de Versailles in Paris. More information is available at https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech.
About IFC
IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.
Viva Technology press contacts:
Léa Roos
Email: lroos@vivatechnology.com
Publicis Consultants:
Phone: 06.37.04.15.09
Email: vivatech@publicisconsultants.com
IFC press contacts:
In Paris:
Egidio Germanetti
Phone: +33 140693182 Email: egermanetti@ifc.org
In Washington:
Jane Zhang
Phone: (202) 294 7234 Email: janezhang@ifc.org
In Nairobi:
Devon Maylie
Phone: +27 83 782 9912 Email: dmaylie@ifc.org
In Cairo:
Sarah Moussa
Phone: +20 100 1022872 Email: smoussa1@ifc.org
The post Viva Technology, IFC Receive Record Number of Startups’ Applications for the 2023 AfricaTech Awards appeared first on African Media Agency.