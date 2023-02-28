Water Minister Abida Mia dates councils on enhanced Cholera interventions

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Water and Sanitation has challenged district councils to continue enhancing interventions to control the spread of cholera.

The Minister responsible Abida Mia, was speaking in Dedza during the interface meeting with councils, sector heads, and traditional leaders, on the cholera situation and interventions the district is doing to control the spread of the cholera outbreak.

She said the ministry has gone full throttle with development partners to support initiatives of councils to contain the outbreak.

“We are undertaking several interventions to contain the outbreak such as procurement of chlorine for water purification pot to pot chlorination, repairing non-functional boreholes in all hotspot areas, water quality monitoring and testing in hot spots areas including Dedza district,” said Mia.

Abida Mia at Dedza district council

She added that the ministry has prepared a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) response plan.

On his part District Commissioner for Dedza, Thomas Chigwenembe, disclosed that they have managed to test 150 boreholes and 20 out of them were found contaminated.

“Out of the 20 contaminated boreholes, 19 have been so far treated to ensure access to safe water in the district,” he said.

As of February 27, 2023 Malawi had 49, 207 Cholera cases with 1,564 deaths.

