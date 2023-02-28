Rumphi West legislator Mkandawire tips Chakwera’s Tonse Govt on north’ water falls for power generation

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-Rumphi West Legislator, Dadawiza Mkandawire has asked President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government to use northern region water falls for power generation amid country’s electricity challenges .

In an interview with Maravi Post on Monday, February 27 2023, Mkandawire observes that cyclones have been affecting southern region disturbing the country’s businesses hence the need for sourcing other power generation.

Nyika Hills

Mkandawire disclosed that Nyika Hills has water fall that can produce more than 500 megawatts.

He said if Tonse government considers Karonga and Rumphi water falls, country’s power outages will be improved.

Malawi currently, relies on southern region’s Nkula and Tedzani water falls for power generation.

