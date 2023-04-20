What’s the point of having cash-cow police road blocks in Malawi?

By Burnett Munthali

A roadblock is a temporary installation set up to control or block traffic along a road. The reasons for one could be: Roadworks. Temporary road closure during special events.

The twelve “roadblocks” are common responses that get in the way of good listening. They are not necessarily wrong, but they are not listening. They interrupt the person’s own exploration, and in order to get back to his or her own process, the person must go around them (hence the term “roadblock.”).

Police Roadblocks reduce the risk of accidents on the road by identifying and arresting drivers who are speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and those with un-roadworthy vehicles. However, drivers are likely to comply with road safety regulations if the certainty of apprehension by police is high.

However, in my own opinion, the common sight on the roads of Malawi is different and quite annoying, surprising and inconveniencing. It’s annoying in the sense that Malawi Traffic Police officers love to keep long queues of cars along the roads as if they are on display thereby obstructing other road users.

It’s surprising to see some places where Police mount their road blocks. Some road blocks are established as far as on private roads in residential areas. The aims are obviously personal and not national duty.

It is also inconveniencing to experience the number of road blocks in the warm heart of Africa ( Malawi). I will give you just one example how inconveniencing Police road blocks are. Imagine you are traveling from Area 23: you will find Police the first (1) road block at CCDC for ways, then at (2) Kawale Filling station, (3) Summit, (4) Winners chapel, (5) Kamuzu Central (6) Chilambula road, (7) Njewa, and if you are travelling from Lilongwe to Mchinji, the list will go on.

Another observation is the general conduct of traffic Police officers on the roads of Malawi which leaves a lot to be desired. They are so arrogant, rude, unprofessional and very unfriendly to drivers even when the drivers are cooperative. Police are always in an angry or intimidating mood on trivial offences in most cases.

In conclusion, I wish to concur with the Minister of Homeland security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma that some road blocks should be removed on the roads of Malawi because they are mainly a source of corruption. Infact Malawians have had enough harassment from Police officers on the roads of Malawi therefore they are not needed at the rate they are handled. Let traffic Police officers exit the roads and allow citizens move freely everyday.

Road blocks should be cleared out of the roads of Malawi and can only be mounted on special occasions when there’s a great need, not just anyhow as it has become just a routine.

Police have stolen enough money from innocent Malawians since independence (1964)!

Bravo Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma ! This is a welcome observation.