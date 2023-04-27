World Bank’s Operation Managing Director Anna Bjerde jets in Malawi amid economic down turn

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-World Bank delegation led by the bank’s Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde has arrived in the country through Chileka International Airport from Washington, USA.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia and World Bank Country Manager for Malawi, Hugh Ridell welcomed the delegation

Bjerde is accompanied by World Bank Regional Vice President for Africa East and South Victoria Kwakwa.

While in the country, the two will assess the impact of Cyclone Freddy by visiting Chilobwe and later on sign a water and sanitation grant worth US$150 million (about MK152 billion).

Bjerde visit amid the country’s worsening economy coupled high Inflation, cost of living under President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government.