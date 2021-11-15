Algerian trained on Sunday ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Burkino Faso

The Greens are facing their destiny this Tuesday against Burkina Faso. A victory or a draw would allow Belmadi and his men to advance to the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup. This match will be played this Tuesday from 17:00 at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida and will be followed on the following channels:

The Algerians returned from Cairo with three points after beating Djibouti and now lead Group A with 13 points from five matches.

Algeria need one point against Burkina Faso to guarantee the qualification to the final and decisive stage of qualifiers.

14,000 supporters will be allowed into the stadium at Blida as long as they are vaccinated and stringent health protocols will be in place.

Head coach Djamel Belmadi will be without the right back Nice’s Youcef Attal due to injury.

Source: Africanews

