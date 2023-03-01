Zomba’s Malosa Secondary School learners on rampage over Marijuana

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Students from Malosa Secondary School in Zomba set on fire school properties on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023, for protecting their fellow learners who were caught by the school authorities caught smoking Indian hemp.

In an interview with one of the students on March 1, who opted for anonymity said some girls from the school were caught smoking Marijuana within the campus after the administration threatened to explore and report them to police that’s when other students intervened in vandalizing the school.

In her remarks, Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Mkwelepeta has condemned the vandalism of Malosa secondary due to students and administration misunderstanding.

Mkwelepeta said the students’ behaviors are retrogressive and acceptable in the civilized society

Learners set on fire school generator

She said it is worrisome that the students went further setting on fire school generator that use to cover them during blackouts.

“What will the form 4s and form 2 use with this black outs by burning the generator for power amid blackouts,” said Mkwelepeta

The school’s headmaster Haward Nasolo mobile phone went unanswered on several attempt on the matter.

This is the second time for the students to demolish the school due to disagreement with authorities.

Malosa secondary school is an Anglican mission school that accommodates everyone regardless of their religion.

Ministry of education authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

