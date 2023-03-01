NigeriaElections2023: Tinubu appeals for unity

ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected Nigeria leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed for unity amongst the citizenry following contested polls.

After Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as Nigerian President, the 70-year old godfather says he wants to make Nigeria great.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja during the early hours of Wednesday.

Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders — the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The states won by Tinubu so far include Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Ekiti, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara and Jigawa, while Atiku emerged victorious in Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi, Bayelsa, Adamawa and Akwa Ibom.

On the other hand, Obi has won Lagos, Enugu, Cross River, Nasarawa, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Delta and Plateau states as well as the FCT.

In the final computation, APC polled 8,794,726 votes, PDP amassed 6,984,520 votes, LP scored 6,101,533 votes and NNPP garnered 1,496,687 votes.

Declaring Tinubu as the winner, the INEC boss said, “That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated president-elect Bola Tinubu, saying he is the best man for the job.

“I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power,” the president said in a statement.

Mr Tinubu’s win has been disputed by opposition parties, who have demanded a rerun.

President Buhari is stepping down after two terms in office.

Source: BBC, Punch

