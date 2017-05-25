Big Bullets poor form ‘kills’ Thyolo diehard supporter

THYOLO-(MaraviPost)—Dismal performance by Nyasa Big Bullets, led to the death of their supporter in Thyolo District on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Village Headman Lipuniro of Traditional Authority Mnchiramwela. A Bullets’ fan, he collapsed while listening to a live radio commentary of the Bullets’ Airtel Top 8 Cup quarter-final, second leg match, which took place at Mulanje Park Stadium.

According to Linosi Phiri, a member of Ndawa Catholic Church in Adololata Parish, where the deceased was the Disciplinary Council’s Chairperson, the village headman collapsed after Silver had scored an off-side goal.

Lipuniro was pronounced dead on arrival at Thyolo District Hospital.

Phiri confirmed that Lipuniro was a die-hard supporter of Bullets.

“It is true that our member died while he was listening to a live radio commentary of the Bullets’ match against Silver Strikers,” he said.

“Relatives told us that after coming from church, he tuned in to the radio to listen to the game, but in the course of listening to the match, he collapsed.

“Of course, he had problems with blood pressure (BP), but the disallowed goal contributed a lot as the deceased thought that the Strikers’ goal marked the exit of his team from the tournament.” Phiri explained.

The remains of the late Lupiniro were laid to restTuesday.

Bullets, who have failed to score in four games of all competitions, were expected to hold a crisis meeting yesterday over the team’s dismal form.

Reports of fans losing their lives over football matters, are common worldwide. On June 17 2014, The Daily Mail newspaper reported that a football fan in China, died of a stroke that doctors believed was caused by him staying awake for three successive nights to watch the World Cup. In the same year, the Telegraph newspaper quoted Dr. John Perrins as saying fans experience more stress from games than players.

“A fan’s heart rate may behave differently from an athlete. Because athletes are so much fitter, their heart rates and blood pressures respond more slowly to exercise.

“The actual heart stress, increase in heart rate and blood pressure, experienced by the fan, could actually be greater than the player’s,” the consultant cardiologist was quoted as saying.